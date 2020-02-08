Corrinna women dies in ATV crash

Speed, inexperience, and possibly alcohol appear to be the causes of the fatal ATV crash Saturday.

LINCOLN, Maine — A woman from Corrinna has died after an ATV incident in Lincoln Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Shannon Brewer, 40, was driving a 2020 Can Am Maverick 1000 side by side ATV with owner Michael Martin in Lincoln.

She was traveling on the Pierce Webber Road near upper pond at Brewer approached a four-way intersection, lost control of the ATV, and skidded over 50 feet before rolling the machine against a tree alongside the trail.

Brewer was pinned between the tree and the ATV and despite efforts by Martin to free her, he was unable to.

Martin called 911, and another ATV rider stopped to assist, but they were unable to free Brewer. The Maine Warden Service, Lincoln Ambulance, and Lincoln police responded to the scene, but Brewer died at the scene and was transported to Lampson Funeral Home in Lincoln.