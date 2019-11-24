CANAAN, Maine — A man was killed and two others were injured when their car went off the road and struck a tree on the Hill Road in Canaan around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Maine State Police, the man who was killed was identified as Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton. Miller was one of the passengers in the 2004 Ford Mustang driven by David Johnson, 44, of Clinton. Johson and another passenger, Robert Archer, 58, of Clinton were injured in the crash.

Troopers believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Hill Road was closed for about five hours while Maine State Police investigated the scene.

The Somerset Sheriff's Deputies and the Canaan Fire Department assisted at the scene.

