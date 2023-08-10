Portland police search for missing 41-year-old man

Police said he was last seen in Portland on Oct. 7, 2013.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a 41-year-old man last seen in Portland on Oct. 7, 2013.

According to a Facebook post from the Portland Police Department, Dane Angelich was last seen near the Preble Street Resource Center at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The Preble Street Resource Center is located at 5 Portland St.

Those with information regarding Angelich's whereabouts are asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575. To leave an anonymous tip, police say you can call 207-874-8584.

Dane Angelich, a 41-year-old male, was last seen in Portland at 3:30 p.m. on October 7, 2013. He was near the Preble... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, October 7, 2023