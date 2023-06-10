Police searching for suspect in CVS robbery in Augusta

The caller who reported the robbery said an unidentified man entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of drugs, police said Friday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — An investigation is underway into an alleged robbery at a CVS store in Augusta on Friday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, police were notified of a reported robbery at the CVS store on Stone Street in Augusta, the Augusta Police Department said in a news release.

The caller who reported the robbery said an unidentified man entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of drugs, according to the release.

"There were no injuries reported as a result of this robbery, and there was no weapon displayed," the release stated.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and around 160-200 pounds. The suspect was reportedly wearing a light gray sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

"The suspect involved fled the scene before police could arrive, and has not yet been identified at this time," the release said. "We are asking anyone with information to come forward and reach out to the Augusta Police Department."

Police said anyone who may have information about the suspect's identity or location can contact the police department's criminal investigations bureau at 207-626-2370, ext. 3418.

This incident remains under active investigation.