Arrest made in 2022 death of Maine 3-year-old

The man charged with murder was the child's mom's boyfriend at the time of the child's death, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

EDGECOMB, Maine — A 29-year-old man from Edgecomb has been charged with murder in the 2022 death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan.

Tyler Witham-Jordan was Makinzlee's mom's boyfriend at the time of the child's death, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release Friday. He was arrested by Maine State Police detectives Friday morning and taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail, Moss said.

Shortly after 7:30 on Christmas morning in 2022, the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from Edgecomb reporting a 3-year-old was not breathing. The child, Makinzlee, was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, and an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide.

In Friday's release, Moss said the cause of Makinzlee's death is being withheld at this time.

Moss said Witham-Jordan would likely make his first court appearance next week.