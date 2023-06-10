One woman dead and a man injured in Lisbon Falls homicide

Main Street in the downtown area was shut down for several hours while Maine State Police and Lisbon Police investigated.

LISBON, Maine — A woman was killed and a man is injured in what Maine State Police are calling a homicide investigation in Lisbon Falls Friday morning.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, firefighters on duty at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station reportedly heard a woman scream in the area of Main Street, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

As firefighters approached the roadway, "they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun," Moss said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and the man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he remains in "critical condition," according to the release.

"Emergency responders located a deceased female in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at that time," the release stated. "The lower section of Main Street was shut down for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police Detectives investigated the scene."

The woman was taken to the chief medical examiner's office where an autopsy was formed, which ruled her death a homicide, Moss said. She was identified as 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte of Lisbon Falls.

Moss said Turcotte and the suspect were allegedly in a former relationship together.

"Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this isolated incident and reaffirm that there is no threat to the public at this time," the release said.



Community members said they were fearful in the morning moments and concerned as to what had happened.



"It's a boring town and when something actually happens it's not fun," Maverick Clark, a student at the nearby Lisbon High School, said. "It's scary what happened here."

Clark said he was off school today and when he heard of the shooting, he called his mom who works on Main street.