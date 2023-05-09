Crews battle early morning fire at Lisbon mobile home park

The Lisbon Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Worumbo Estates, the Lisbon Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered smoke coming from the roof of a mobile home, and a first alarm was struck to notify of a working fire and bring in mutual aid, the department said.

The fire was able to be contained to the roof, and crews stayed on the scene for approximately two hours, according to the post.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.

The Lisbon Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Lewiston, Topsham, and Durham.

Tuesday morning, at approximately 12:55 am, the Lisbon Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the... Posted by Lisbon Fire Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023