RSU 26 closed Tuesday amid security threat

ORONO, Maine — Orono schools were closed Tuesday amid what school officials are calling a security threat.

A Facebook post for RSU 26, which includes Asa C Adams Elementary, Orono Middle School, and Orono High School, noted that the school was working with law enforcement to "assess the threat and determine the next steps," the post stated.

Comments within the post indicate that AP tests that were scheduled for today would be rescheduled and that more information on that would be made available at a later time.

Officials with the school did not provide any other information.

The Orono Police Department said in a news release posted on Facebook that they received a "non-specific threat toward the schools," and due to the timing of the threat, the decision was made to cancel school out of an "abundance of caution to ensure the safety of students and staff."

Police said there is no immediate risk to the community, and they have "low confidence" in the validity of the threat.

No threats were made at the nearby University of Maine flagship campus, UMaine Police Department dispatcher Shawn Gaynor told NEWS CENTER Maine.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

