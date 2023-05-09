x
Family cat dies in Raymond house fire

Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said the fire started in an apartment above the garage where the family's son lives.
RAYMOND, Maine — A family cat died in a fire in Raymond early Tuesday morning.

Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said a call came in around 1 a.m. about a fire at a family home at 145 Egypt Road.

Tupper said the fire started in an apartment above the garage, where the family's son lives.

Nobody was hurt, but a family cat did die.

Tupper said it was a difficult fire to put out because his department didn't have the manpower needed.

Officials have not determined the cause, but Tupper said it does not appear to be suspicious.

