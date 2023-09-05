Shapleigh restaurant owner taken to hospital after fire

The building is still standing, but the restaurant said it would be closed until further notice.

SHAPLEIGH, Maine — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a restaurant in Shapleigh that resulted in the restaurant's owner being taken to the hospital.

Shapleigh's assistant fire chief said the call came in just after 11 p.m. Monday about a fire in the building at 222 Emery Mills Road that houses Ted's Fried Clams and Rockhouse Ice Cream.

Crews from several area towns responded, and the owner had to be taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to a social media post by the restaurant. The owner was then transferred to another hospital, the post said. Shapleigh's assistant fire chief said he is expected to recover.

The building is still standing, but the restaurant said it would be closed until further notice.