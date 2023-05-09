Woman suffering burns from campfire dies from injuries

CHINA, Maine — A woman from Albion has died after suffering burns from a campfire that was being lit.
Liza Bragg, 46, was reportedly standing next to someone who was attempting to light the campfire Friday at D&R Campground in China, Maine, when she suffered burns, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.
First responders were called to the campground at about 10:18 p.m. to aid Bragg, the release stated. She was brought to a nearby hospital before being transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died.
The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office.
For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.