Woman suffering burns from campfire dies from injuries

Liza Bragg, 46, was reportedly standing next to someone who was attempting to light the campfire Friday at D&R Campground in China, Maine, when she suffered burns, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday in a news release.

First responders were called to the campground at about 10:18 p.m. to aid Bragg, the release stated. She was brought to a nearby hospital before being transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office.