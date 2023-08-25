Portland man convicted of 2019 manslaughter freed after new trial ordered

Mark Cardilli Jr. was released on bail Friday. Earlier this week, a judge ruled his lawyer failed to “vigorously argue” a self-defense claim during trail.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mark Cardilli Jr. from Portland who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting his sister’s Black boyfriend in 2019 was released on bail Friday after a judge ordered a new trial, sparking confusion and outrage from the victim's family.

Cardilli says he killed Isahak Muse in self-defense during a confrontation that escalated after Muse refused to leave the Cadilli family's home when asked by the parents. Cadilli was 24 at the time, and Muse was 22.

A judge ruled this week that attorneys for Cadilli failed to “vigorously argue” the self-defense claim during the trial. His lawyers included an attorney who’s now a district judge.

The attorney general's office vowed Friday to appeal the judge's decision that vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial. In the meantime, a judge set bail at $20,000 for Cardilli and he was released Friday.

Cardilli's attorney and the state agreed on multiple conditions of his release including prohibiting his possession of firearms and dangerous weapons. Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin also filed an appeal to the judge's ruling that overturned Cardilli's conviction.

The shooting created tension in Portland’s Muslim community, with some calling it a hate crime by a white man against a Black Muslim.

In a statement, Muse's sister said she was heartbroken that Cardilli was released after serving less than half of a 7 1/2-year prison sentence.

“We are devastated and shocked to hear of this decision and can not understand how we could lose my little brother, but Cardilli will get to walk around free,” Asli Muse said. “He took my brother’s life, and was convicted of this. It is not fair that he barely served any time and can just walk away from it all. We can’t get my brother back.”

Friends of Muse and community members gathered at the Maine Muslim Community Center in Portland while Cardilli was in the courtroom.

“It’s vital for the family, our youth, and for our entire society to know that every Mainer’s life is [equally] valued under the law," Maine State Representative Deqa Dhalac, D-South Portland, said at the podium.

Fatuma Hussein also spoke at the event. She said she has worked with Muse and his family at the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine for years. Hussein added Muse was a "gentle soul" and spent years caring for his mother who dealt with mental illness.

Speakers at the press conference also called out to the Office of the Maine Attorney General, requesting a meeting.

A special assistant to the Attorney General responded to that request via a statement sent to NEWS CENTER Maine:

"Our office has a meeting with the family including some members from out of state next week. The victim witness advocate from Portland PD has been in close contact with Mr. Muse’s immediate family. Our office disagrees with the court’s decision vacating the conviction and we have filed an appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. We are committed to obtaining justice for Isahak, his family, and his community."

Cardilli, now 28, was originally charged with murder, but he was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The confrontation happened when the 22-year-old Muse, who was dating Cardilli’s 17-year-old sister but was barred by her bail conditions from being in her presence, refused to leave the family's Portland home at the request of her parents, witnesses testified. Pandemonium broke out, and Cardilli retrieved a handgun from his room.

Cardilli said he was assaulted by Muse, backed against a wall and in fear for his life when he fired three times with one bullet grazing Muse and two bullets hitting Muse, who died at the scene.