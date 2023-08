Drivers are being asked to avoid Webber Hill Road (Route 99) in the area of Mill Street while crews respond.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer in Kennebunk Thursday evening.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Webber Hill Road (Route 99) in the area of Mill Street while crews respond to the scene, the Kennebunk Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the road will be closed for some time.

