South Portland police officer fatally shoots man during domestic violence call

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine that there was no danger to the public.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A man was fatally shot by a South Portland officer Friday morning while police were responding to a call alleging domestic violence with shots fired.

Police responded to the call at about 4 a.m. at a Summit Terrace apartment complex off Broadway and were told that the alleged suspect had fled the apartment in his pickup truck, according to a news release from the South Portland Police Department.

Christapher Dodge, 47, returned to the apartment and reportedly engaged with officers in an armed confrontation, according to the release.

Dodge was shot by Officer Anthony Verville and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Verville has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol when officers are involved in a shooting.

The incident is under investigation by the attorney general's office.

South Portland police were aided by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the attorney general's office.