Police, bomb technicians responding to 'suspicious package' at Walgreens in Topsham

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad is responding to investigate the package, according to Topsham police.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Authorities responded to a "suspicious package" at the Walgreens in Topsham on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., the Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received a report that someone had dropped off a suspicious package at the FedEx Drop Box in the Walgreens located at 77 Mallett Dr., the Topsham Police Department said in a news release.

"Due to the previous day's reported bomb threats, at numerous other Walgreens locations, employees contacted law enforcement and Topsham Police Department personnel responded," the release stated.

Police added Maine State Police Bomb Squad technicians are responding to the scene to investigate the package.

The Topsham Police Department chief told NEWS CENTER Maine an alert employee became concerned and called police after a person who was reportedly acting strangely dropped a package into the in-store dropbox.

Police are attempting to make contact with the sender and intended recipient listed on the package, the chief said.

As of 1:30 p.m., the Walgreens store is closed and evacuated, police said.

No additional information was released.