Tractor-trailer driver injured following rollover crash in Newburgh

The crash is under investigation.

NEWBURGH, Maine — A tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries following a rollover crash in Newburgh on Friday.

The crash occurred on Western Avenue (Route 202). Drivers were asked to avoid the area between Chapman Road and Mudgett Road while crews worked to clear the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was aided by the Newburgh Fire Department at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice of road closure in Newburgh. The Penobscot County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a tractor trailer... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 25, 2023