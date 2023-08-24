x
Multiple Walgreens stores in Maine receive bomb threat

Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said the Portland threat was among several made against Walgreens stores in Maine, adding police are taking the threats seriously.
Walgreens on Marginal Way in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Walgreens store on Marginal Way in Portland was evacuated Thursday.

Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois told NEWS CENTER Maine the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.

Dubois said the threat was among several made against Walgreens stores in Maine, adding police are taking the threats seriously.

Police cleared the scene around noon on Thursday.

A bomb threat was also called in at a Walgreens in York, on Route 1, Sgt. Brian McNeice told NEWS CENTER Maine. Officials investigated the threat and determined it to be a hoax. 

Windham police also responded to a store there. Windham Police Captain Jason Andrews told NEWS CENTER Maine the call came in directly to the Walgreens saying there was a bomb in the store. Officers evacuated the building and searched with dogs trained to detect explosives. The building was cleared and reopened for business shortly before 1 p.m.  

NEWS CENTER Maine has calls out to multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state. This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available. 

