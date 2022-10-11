Police investigate Monday night shooting in Portland

Police ask anyone who may have information to call them at 207-874-8575.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting and altercation that happened Monday night.

Officers responded to Washburn Avenue, in the area of St. John Street, around 8 p.m. for a report of "an altercation followed by the sound of gunshots," according to a release from Portland police.

Officers found cash on the ground in the area of the reported incident, and a semiautomatic handgun was also seized during the investigation, according to police.

Officials stopped a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and detained the people inside. They have since been released, Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

There were no apparent injuries, and officials are now trying to determine what led up to the incident.

