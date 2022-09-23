Man arrested in Portland shooting that left two seriously hurt

The shooting took place early in the morning on Sept. 12.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook man was arrested in connection to an early morning Old Port shooting that left two seriously injured, police say.

A news release from the Portland Police Department stated that Tyreese Vargas, 19, was arrested on Friday. He faces charges of criminal attempt- murder, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and violating conditions of release.

The shooting took place in the area of 43 Wharf St. on Sept. 12.

Police said officers found Vargas walking on Pearl Street and took him into custody, with help from agents of the FBI's Safe Street Task Force.

The suspect was booked into the Cumberland County Jail.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 207-874-8575.