Portland police ask for information about Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port.
According to Major Robert Martin, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8. Martin said officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. When they started to walk toward the group, they heard a gunshot and saw people running from the area.
Martin said no one was injured in the shooting.
Martin said officers recovered a handgun at the scene. Now, investigators are trying to figure out why the shot was fired in the first place.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 207-874-8575. If you'd like to give a tip anonymously, you can call 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line. You can also text the keyword "PPDME" with a message to 847411.