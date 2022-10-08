Portland police ask for information about Old Port shooting

Major Robert Martin with the Portland Police Department said the shooting happened on Fore Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8. No one was hurt.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port.

According to Major Robert Martin, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8. Martin said officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. When they started to walk toward the group, they heard a gunshot and saw people running from the area.

Martin said no one was injured in the shooting.

Martin said officers recovered a handgun at the scene. Now, investigators are trying to figure out why the shot was fired in the first place.