Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck on Portland's Riverside Street

PORTLAND, Maine — A man died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in Portland.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of 557 Riverside St., according to a release from Portland police spokesman David Singer.

Singer said the driver of the pickup truck was a 24-year-old man from Portland.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Singer.

No charges have been filed at this time, and no names are being released until the man who was killed has been identified, Singer said.

Police said anyone who may have information about the crash should call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.