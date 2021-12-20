74-year-old Bangor man killed in pedestrian, car crash

BANGOR, Maine — A 74-year-old Bangor man is dead after being hit by an Addison man driving a pickup truck, police say.
Cameron Pelletier, 27, hit Gary Rich on Friday around 4:40 p.m. Rich was crossing Oak Street at the time.
Rich was struck in the westbound lane of the road, near the intersection of York Street, according to a news release from the Bangor Police Department.
Bangor police and the Bangor Fire Department responded to the crash scene, and Rich was taken to a local medical center.
This incident is still under investigation. Police said Pelletier is being cooperative.