UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck near Monmouth-Winthrop town line, police say

MONMOUTH, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a pickup truck near the Monmouth-Winthrop town line Monday night, police said in a release Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Route 202.

Donna Driscoll, 58, of Winthrop, died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the pickup truck that hit Driscoll was driven by Nathaniel Stewart, 37, of Winthrop. He was driving east on Route 202 at the time, according to police.

Winthrop police declined to release any additional details about the nature of the crash.

Maine State Police, Monmouth police, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation into the crash. Police said Stewart "is cooperating with the process."

The Kennebec and Somerset county district attornies have also been notified, police said.

Winthrop police ask anyone who may have information about the crash to call them at 207-377-7226.