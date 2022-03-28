Man found dead following Chebeague Island crash

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine — A 37-year-old man was found dead Sunday night in a car that crashed on Chebeague Island.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found unconscious in a 1994 Buick Roadmaster station wagon partly in a ditch on South Road near Ridge Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The Chebeague Island Fire Department was called to the crash just before 8 p.m. and declared the man dead at the scene.
The Roadmaster had been headed north on South Road and "left the roadway right at a slow rate of speed at which point the vehicle stopped in a ditch causing very minor damage if any," Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
South Road was closed for about 3 hours as the scene was investigated. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division and the office of the chief medical examiner.
No additional information was released Monday morning.