Man found dead following Chebeague Island crash

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine — A 37-year-old man was found dead Sunday night in a car that crashed on Chebeague Island.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found unconscious in a 1994 Buick Roadmaster station wagon partly in a ditch on South Road near Ridge Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The Chebeague Island Fire Department was called to the crash just before 8 p.m. and declared the man dead at the scene.

The Roadmaster had been headed north on South Road and "left the roadway right at a slow rate of speed at which point the vehicle stopped in a ditch causing very minor damage if any," Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

South Road was closed for about 3 hours as the scene was investigated. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division and the office of the chief medical examiner.