Newport man identified in Litchfield fatal crash

Brandon Currie, 35, of Newport died in a crash on the Maine Turnpike Thursday evening.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — State police on Friday identified a man killed in a Thursday night crash in Litchfield as Brandon Currie, 35, of Newport.

Currie was traveling north on Interstate 295 in a blue GMC pickup truck just before 7 p.m. when the truck he was driving struck an RV motorhome from behind while attempting to pass, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Currie lost control of the truck, hit the guardrail, then hit the RV, forcing both vehicles into the median, she said.

Currie was ejected from the pickup truck and was then struck by a third and fourth vehicle also traveling north on I-295.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are not releasing the names of the drivers of the RV or the second and third pickup truck.