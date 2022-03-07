One dead, one injured in early morning crash on Exeter Road in Corinth

One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital following the crash on Exeter Road early Monday morning.

CORINTH, Maine — One man is dead and another seriously injured following a crash on Exeter Road in Corinth Monday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., police were called to Route 43, otherwise known as Exeter Road, for a two-vehicle head-on crash, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver of a Kia Sorrento passenger car, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of a GMC pickup truck, a 69-year-old man, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with injuries considered to be serious.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the names of the parties.

The crash remains under investigation and forensic mapping and reconstruction are taking place.