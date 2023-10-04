Portland Police Chief defends officers' response to Nazi incident before city council

Interim Chief Heath Gorham said his officers acted "fairly and safely" in response to the group NSC131's demonstration through the city last week.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of protestors gathered outside of Portland City Hall ahead of Monday night's council meeting to demand city officials and police take action after an incident involving a Nazi hate group.

Members with the Nationalist Social Club (NSC) 131 paraded through Portland on Sunday, April 1 shouting racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs.

The group was confronted by police outside of city hall where video shows the Nazis attacked a counter-protestor. While an officer did draw his gun, the people were let go and no charges were filed.

On Monday, Portland's interim police chief Heath Gorham spoke publicly for the first time claiming his officers acted "fairly and safely."

His statements came after citizens testified in the meeting for hours, many voicing their frustrations with the response and lack of accountability.

Gorham said while the department, "condemn(s) the group's hateful views," officers could not see how the fight started and the people involved refused to provide statements.

"As law enforcement officers, as we're trying put cases together, and we're working with victims, we very much take a victim-centered approach," Gorham said. "We go into it understanding that although we're going to do whatever we can to secure that conviction or those consequences for the perpetrator, it just may not happen."

Several councilors voiced their concerns about the fact the city was facing yet another instance of hate without a clear path forward.

Victoria Pelletier, who found herself the target of racist threats earlier this year, criticized police and city leaders for not taking a tougher stance.

"I'm so frustrated that we're still here and nothing is being done," Pelletier said. "I don't feel I can safely tell my community members that we're working on it."

Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris, who was previously critical of the police response, submitted a list of recommendations to the council to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Interim City Manager Danielle West said Monday she would work with Gorham moving forward to address those recommendations.

West and Mayor Kate Snyder both took a more positive approach to the discussion, promising to work in concert with police and the city's newly-hired Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director.

"We want to make sure that we're representing in our roles as elected officials in order to make sure that people feel welcome in Portland and make sure that people feel safe," Mayor Kate Snyder said.

Chief Gorham refused to talk to NEWS CENTER Maine when leaving Monday night's meeting.

