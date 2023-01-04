Neo-Nazi group parades through Portland

More than a dozen individuals with the National Socialist Club walked through the city's downtown with a banner, chanting, and made nazi salute gestures.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Over a dozen individuals from the Neo-Nazi group known as the Nationalist Social Club, or NSC 131, held a rally in Portland Saturday.

The group was seen in multiple locations in downtown Portland chanting, making nazi salute gestures, and holding a sign that said: "Defend White Communities."

The individuals were seen in Portland's Old Port, Monument Square, and in front of City Hall.

According to the Southern Law Poverty Center, a non-profit dedicated to fighting hate, NSC-131 is a neo-nazi group based in New England. The group is known to target LGBTQ+ communities, as well as Jewish and anti-fascist groups.

According to a Portland Police Department release, the group was involved in confrontations with the public. The group also yelled hateful slurs at those passing by.

No reports of serious injuries were filed with the police, according to the department's news release.

While the group was out front of City Hall, a confrontation required the police to get involved, as officers broke up an altercation. Officers split everyone apart, and the group walked down Congress Street with their banner put away.

Police said no arrests were made.