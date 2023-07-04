Anti-racism rally held in Portland after Nazis marched through city Saturday

"Say No to Racism" is a monthly event, but it took on a new meaning Friday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of activists in Portland are speaking out against a recent incident that happened this past weekend.

Members of a Nazi group were seen marching around the downtown area on Saturday. They reportedly shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

On Friday, a "Say No to Racism" rally was held in Portland’s Congress Square to deliver a clear message that hate has no place here.

"It makes me glad that a lot of people in the community want to help and want to push back against people who don’t want people with different colored skin here," Kievan Jones, who traveled down from Boothbay to attend the rally, said.

Jones came with his mother and grandmother.

"You know, my son really felt that and felt really scared," Caroline Rempley, Jones' mother, said about the Nazi rally. "I'm here to support my son and I'm here to speak out against racism."

On Monday, Portland City Councilors are expected to speak about the Nazi rally.