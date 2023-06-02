Portland city councilor faces threats after denouncing 'white supremacist' flag

The flag read "It's OK to be white" and was displayed on the first day of Black History Month.

PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders and citizens in Maine's largest city are standing behind City Councilor Victoria Pelletier who said she's become the target of threats after speaking out against white supremacy.

It comes after Pelletier took to social media to denounce someone displaying an "It's OK to be white" flag in Congress Square Park last week.

At Monday night's city council meeting, she gave emotional remarks detailing the experience.

"I spent the entire weekend receiving threats against my life, as a black woman, for simply speaking out against the harmful effects of white supremacy," Pelletier said.

The banner, clearly mimicking a "Black Lives Matter" flag, quickly sparked criticism on social media, claiming it was "racist."

"The absolute worst part, however, were comments about me and things things that should happen to me because I spoke out against white supremacy," Pelletier said. "That I should be hurt. That I should be beaten. That I should be shot. That I should be killed."

After Pelletier spoke, a number of people spoke up, voicing their support for her, as well as calling on the city to do more.

"That horrible flag and those disgusting comments are all of us. And to think that it isn't is why we stay in the comfort that we sit in," Naomi Mayer said.

Every councilor spoke in support of Pelletier and denounced the threats.

"We always want to respect and do respect everyone's right to their opinion, but we're also very clear that this is no place for hate speech and no place for threats to people's safety," Interim City Manager Danielle West said.

The city is expected to release an official statement on Tuesday.