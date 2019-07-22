LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a Springvale woman for crashing into a Maine State Police cruiser while driving under the influence on Route 202 in Lebanon.

Police said 22-year-old Molly Foisy was driving at a "high rate of speed" and passing other cars when struck Trooper Benjamin Handzel's fully marked State Police cruiser, and narrowly missed hitting a tow truck driver Trooper Handzel had requested to the scene.

Police said Handzel was parked in the break down lane at the intersection of Route 202 East and Blaisdell Corner Road with the crusier's emergency lights on.

The tow truck operator was outside of his company vehicle securing a pick-up truck to the flatbed and Tpr. Handzel’s cruiser was behind it.

Police said the majority of drivers were slowing down to approximately 20 MPH to safely pass the cruiser and tow truck.

Tpr. Conner Walton administered Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion arrested Foisy for Operating Under the Influence.

She was transported to the York County Jail where an Intoxilyzer test was administered which indicated she was over the legal limit.

Foisy was charged with Operating under the influence Class D, Driving to Endanger Class E and issued citations for a Move Over Violation and Texting while Driving. She was held at the York County Jail on $500 Bail. Cpl. Adam Schmidt investigated the crash and no one was injured.