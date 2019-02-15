AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is trying to raise awareness about Maine's "Move Over, Slow Down" law after two Maine State Troopers were hit in the span of eight days on the same stretch of the Turnpike in late December.

The law is intended to protect Maine's first responders working on the side of the road, attending to car crashes or disabled vehicles.

The "move over, slow down" law states drivers must:

A. Pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible; or

B. If passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible or unsafe, pass the emergency vehicle at a careful and prudent speed reasonable for passing the authorized emergency vehicle safely.

Drivers say the "slow down" portion of the law is unclear, questioning how much a driver must slow down in order to be considered "careful and prudent" to avoid getting a $326 dollar ticket.

Other states, such as Texas, specify how much drivers must slow down:

"Specifically, Texas law states that a driver must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction), or

Slow down 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph.)

Drivers should only move over if they can do so safely and legally; otherwise, they should slow down."

Some Maine first responders are taking matters into their own hands, forcing cars to slow down when they come upon an emergency scene.

Woolwich Fire and Rescue demonstrated its portable speed bump Thursday on Route 1.

"Sometimes they can't move over because of oncoming traffic. But they can always do the slow down part, and the slow down doesn't mean just a little bit. Slow down, for us, means slow down to a crawl," said Woolwich Fire/Rescue Chief Michael Demers.

In Maine, there are 2,321 sworn police officers across the state. Maine DOT spokesperson Ted Talbot estimated there are nearly 1,000 employees who work on the sides of Maine roads. Maine State Federation of Firefighters president Ken Desmond estimated there are more than 8,500 career, on-call, and volunteer firefighters in the state. That means there are roughly 12,000 people, in those categories alone, that frequently work on the side of Maine roads which drivers pass by every day. That estimate does not include the thousands of public works and utility crews statewide.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Maine State Law says Move Over or Slow Down for stopped emergency vehicles.

This story will be updated.