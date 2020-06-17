Police investigating death of Saco man

Saco Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man at a commercial parking garage; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saco Police Department is investigating the death of a man who died Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the Saco Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a commercial parking garage in the 100 block of Maine St. just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say life-saving measures were administered but he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine State Police and Saco Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene. The Saco Police Department is currently leading the investigation.