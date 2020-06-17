Another fatal motorcycle crash reported

Falmouth Police say Joseph Goodwin, 45, died on scene following a crash with a truck on Wednesday.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A Raymond man died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash that involved a large dump-style truck, Falmouth Police say.

Police say 45-year-old Joseph Goodwin died on scene from his injuries. The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

The crash happened on Rt. 100. Mountain and Hurricane Roads were closed for approximately four hours due to the crash.

The crash is currently being jointly investigated with assistance from Mane State Police Commercial Vehicles Unit and an Accident Reconstruction Unit from Westbrook Police.

The cause of the accident is pending the outcome of that investigation.