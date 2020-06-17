x
One man dead following motorcycle accident Tuesday night

A 47-year-old Holden man died at the scene of a motorcycle and car accident in Brewer.
Credit: Getty Images

BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Police Department says one man is dead following a motorcycle and car accident in Brewer Tuesday night. 

Police say they responded to the scene of the accident in the 600 block of Wilson Street around 8 p.m. The operator of the motorcycle was dead when officers, firefighters, and paramedics arrived on the scene. 

He was later identified as Edwin Sheffer, 47, of Holden. 

The crash is still under investigation and police say more details will be released when appropriate.

Brewer officers were assisted at the scene by crash reconstructionist from the Bangor Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. 

