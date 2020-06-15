VINALHAVEN, Maine — State Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office are on Vinalhaven investigating a death Sunday night.

Knox County Sherrif's department spokesperson confirmed they are working a death investigation and that the state police major crime team will be assisting.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said he had no other details on the incident, but did confirm that state police detectives went out to the island during the night.

A Knox County dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine Sunday night that there was "an incident" but would not confirm other details.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical personnel responded around 10 p.m. June 14 to the report of a man bleeding from the neck and a woman with a partially severed hand. Medical personnel were advised to wait until law enforcement arrived.

LifeFlight was called and flew someone from the island to a mainland medical facility.

There was a Knox County deputy on Vinalhaven at the time of the incident. Additional officers were taken to the island by a Maine Marine Patrol boat.

Social media has multiple posts naming the person who was killed but the Courier-Gazette has been unable to confirm.

