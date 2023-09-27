Police: Child found seriously injured in Hampden expected to fully recover

The child was hospitalized after leaving an enclosed playground at his preschool, police said.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Public Safety has released a statement on the status of the four-year-old child who went missing and was subsequently found at a Kennebec Road residence on Monday.

"The four-year-old child seriously injured on Monday is currently at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and is expected to fully recover from his injuries," the statement said.

The child reportedly left an enclosed playground at his preschool and made his way to a nearby residence where he fell into its pool, police said.

"He was immediately located by a staff member of the pre-school. Resuscitation efforts began immediately. Hampden Ambulance provided advanced life support care and transported him to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center," the statement continued.

Hampden Police Department is still investigating the incident.