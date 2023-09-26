Gorham Police Department investigating after vehicles vandalized

The vandalism incidents took place on Monday, police say.

Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were vandalized on Monday evening in Gorham.

The Gorham Police Department wrote in a news release that officers were called to South Street to investigate a vandalism report. A vehicle was damaged by either a pellet rifle or a BB gun.

Police said four other incidents were reported through the night and into Tuesday. A similar incident also took place in Buxton and in Scarborough.

A white Ford Econoline van was identified as a vehicle of interest, according to the release. None of the vandalism cases resulted in injuries.

Police said they've identified potential suspects and are still investigating.

Anyone who experienced similar vandalism is encouraged to contact their local police department.