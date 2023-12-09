Presque Isle church reports vandalism

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 12, 2023.
A church in Presque Isle announced on Tuesday that it had been vandalized.
Presque Isle Congregational Church, UCC wrote in a Facebook post that someone defaced the congregation's flag and the space underneath it.
"Our church family has only been strengthened by our unwavering belief in God’s expansive, inclusive love. We will remain a safe haven for all," the church wrote in its post.
The church said it welcomes persons of any age, race, culture, nationality, religious background, and all sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as people of any marital, educational, or financial status and physical and mental health or ability.
"All are invited into full participation in the life of our faith community," the post stated.
This incident comes days after a church in Waldo County was also vandalized.