Group of kids accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at Lewiston school

The Lewiston superintendent says the students range from ages eight to 12 and broke into Longley School Saturday night where they caused extensive damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais says seven children broke into the city's Longley School Saturday night and caused between $20,000 and $40,000 worth of damage.

Langlais says the students entered the school through a window and then started allegedly vandalizing classrooms.

"It was heartbreaking to go talk to teachers trying to put their classes back together and they were really upset," he told NEWS CENTER Maine.

School staff began cleaning up the mess over the weekend, according to a social media post made by Langlais. He says two adult education classes were canceled Monday as more of the damage had to be cleaned up.

Langlais said one of the parents whose children were involved in the break-in reported it, which helped law enforcement identify all of those involved.

"I know there will be legal consequences between breaking and entering, criminal mischief, theft, because they did take things," Langlais said. "I don't make those charges, but I know they're out there. I know from the school's perspective, students will not be allowed to attend school until there's due process with the school committee."

It’s not the first time Longley School has been vandalized. Last year, four kids caused $100,000 worth of damage. Some members of the Lewiston community say the incidents worry them.

"It is concerning that we have youth that are doing these types of things and committing these type of destructive crimes that don’t have much of a reason behind them," Bret Martel of Lewiston said. "As far as the crime goes, I definitely don't blame the police. I feel like those guys are out here doing the best that they can and can't be everywhere at the same time."

Langlais says the district is trying to figure out how it will pay for all the damage. Some options are filing an insurance claim or taking funds from the school budget.