Police search for Illinois man wanted in connection to Lewiston incident

The 43-year-old man is wanted on several assault charges after an incident in Lewiston over the weekend.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in locating a man from Illinois who is wanted on multiple assault charges after an incident in Lewiston over the weekend.

Rossano Williams, 43, of Alton, Illinois is wanted on gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, and strangulation charges after an incident occurred over the weekend in Lewiston, the Lewiston Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

Police did not give further information regarding the incident.

"Williams is known to operate a 2011 Black Chevy Cruze, bearing Illinois registration plates," police said.

Those with information on Williams' whereabouts are advised to contact the Lewiston Police Department or local law enforcement.

