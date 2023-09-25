Pickup truck strikes kid on bike in Yarmouth, police say

The collision took place on Thursday afternoon, police say.

A child riding a bike was struck by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Yarmouth Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street near North Yarmouth Academy.

Police said the kid was riding west on the sidewalk in front of the school before suddenly leaving the path and trying to cross the street.

A pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction struck the child, according to the post. The kid told police he never saw the truck due to a parked car that blocked his vision of oncoming traffic.

The post stated the child was wearing a helmet, and it saved him from more serious injuries.

"Thankfully the child involved in this crash is going to be okay, but things could have been so much worse! This crash also highlights the importance of adhering to school zone speed limits, which the operator of the truck was doing," police said.

With the start of school, there's an increase of cyclists around town, and police offered the following safety reminders:

Obey all traffic laws – this includes stop signs and traffic lights!

Always wear a helmet. This is a state law for everyone under the age of 16.

Avoid the use of earbuds while riding in traffic. Being aware of your surroundings is paramount to your safety!

When crossing the street, do not bike off curbs and into the road. Cross your bike at marked intersections or crosswalks.

Utilize lights when riding during nighttime or low-light situations.

Don’t ride your bike and use your cell phone at the same time!

Be aware of what is going on around you at all times!