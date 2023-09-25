Caribou man pleads guilty to role in drug trafficking in Penobscot, Aroostook counties

James King, 54, faces a fine of up to $10 million and a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

BANGOR, Maine — A Caribou man pleaded guilty Monday in a Bangor courtroom to his role in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court records show 54-year-old James King trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and elsewhere between January 2018 and December 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said in a news release.

"King knowingly and intentionally joined and participated in the conspiracy," the release stated. "To date, eight of the 21 defendants in this and related cases have been sentenced and nine of the remaining 13 defendants have pleaded guilty."

King is facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, followed by five years to life of supervised release, according to the release. He will receive his sentencing once the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigative report.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton assisted in this case.

"U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office," the release said.