Lewiston school a 'mess' after break-in Saturday night, superintendent says

"There will be follow-up with the kids as it relates to school consequences in addition to legal consequences," the district said.

LEWISTON, Maine — Staff are cleaning up after a group of children reportedly broke into a Lewiston school overnight.

Five children reportedly broke into the Gov. James B. Longley School Saturday night, "making a mess of several classrooms, tossing items, damaging mannequins used for medical programming, made messes in bathrooms, serving areas, hallways, etc.," Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Jake Langlais said Sunday on X.

Lewiston police have already identified those responsible, Langlais added.

Classes will be held as normal on Monday after staff worked to clean up the school Saturday night and Sunday morning, a Facebook post from Lewiston Public Schools said.

"There will be follow-up with the kids as it relates to school consequences in addition to legal consequences," the district said in the post.

Saturday night 5 children broke into Longley School making a mess of several classrooms, tossing items, damaging mannequins used for medical programming, made messes in bathrooms, serving areas, hallways etc. LPD has already worked to catch those responsible and facilities — Jake Langlais (@kjlanglais) September 24, 2023

staff cleaned the space last night and early this morning. We are grateful for their work to expedite the clean up so we... Posted by Lewiston Public Schools on Sunday, September 24, 2023