Police investigate after missing child found seriously injured in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine — Police are investigating after a missing four-year-old child was found seriously injured in Hampden Monday.
At approximately 11:57 a.m., Hampden police responded to a Kennebec Road home for a report of a missing four-year-old child, a news release from the Hampden Police Department said. The child was reportedly found at a nearby residence with serious injuries.
"Hampden Ambulance was immediately called, and emergency medical personnel arrived quickly. The child was immediately transported to Northern Light Eastern Medical Center," police said.
NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with neighbors in the community as police continue to investigate.
"I haven’t been in that specific situation before, but I know when you’re out and about with your kids and sometimes you lose sight of one, the feeling of dread that you can’t see them at that moment in time," Virginia, a local area mother, said. "So if I got that call that my child was missing, and one, I’m not even in the vicinity or near them, I feel for the family that this happened to and I’ll be praying for them."
It is not officially confirmed whether the four-year-old is still in the hospital.