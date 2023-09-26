Cow named Broadway gets loose in Windham

Gross Hardship Acres is a beef cattle and sheep farm, but the farm's owner said Broadway is just a pet.

WINDHAM, Maine — A cow got loose in Windham on Thursday and hasn't been caught.

Broadway is the cow's name, and she was born and bred on Gross Hardship Acres in Bucksport, Stacie Ellis-Gross, the farm's owner, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The cow got loose while being transferred from one trailer to another near the intersection of Falmouth Road and Gray Road in Windham, near Onsite Auto Glass, according to Ellis-Gross.

Gross Hardship Acres is a beef cattle and sheep farm, but Ellis-Gross said Broadway is just a pet.

Ellis-Gross added that Broadway is her daughter's show heifer for 4-H competitions and is the last female born from one of the farm's favorite cows.

There have been some sightings reported by community members but, as of Tuesday morning, no definitive location for Broadway. Some community members on Facebook indicated they would be out searching on Tuesday.

Windham police told NEWS CENTER Maine it had no information to provide.