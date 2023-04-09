Man from Gray charged after crash involving school bus in Raymond

No injuries were reported in the crash.

A man from Gray has been charged after he reportedly became distracted while driving and struck a school bus stop arm while students were on the bus Tuesday morning in the town of Raymond.

Lance Vigue, 39, has been charged with passing a stopped school bus and driving to endanger and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The Raymond/Windham RSU 14 bus was stopped on Route 302 at the time of the crash and was preparing to load a student, and nine other students were already on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported.

Vigue, who was operating a commercial box truck, reportedly became distracted when an object had fallen in the cab of the truck and did not see the bus stopped with lights flashing and the stop arm deployed, according to the release.

The stop arm was damaged in the crash.

The sheriff's office urges motorists to pay extra special attention for school buses now that school is back in session.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is conducting many traffic details in school zones for speeding and passing school bus violations in response to increased reports of violations," the release stated.



