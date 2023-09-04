One 'seriously injured' in Naples crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck

The man from Windham reportedly suffered significant leg injuries and bleeding, deputies said Monday.

NAPLES, Maine — At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, deputies and first responders responded to a report of a motorcycle crash "with serious injury" on Acorn Road in Naples, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered 60-year-old Albert Rogers, of Windham, on the ground and "seriously injured," according to the release.

At the time of the crash, Rogers was operating a 1984 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He reportedly suffered significant leg injuries and bleeding, the release stated, and bystanders applied a tourniquet to his more injured leg until first responders arrived and took over.

Rogers reportedly collided head-on with a 2011 GMC half-ton pickup truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old Auburn man.

Rogers was taken by ambulance to an awaiting LifeFlight helicopter and was then taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said at the time of the crash, Rogers was not wearing a helmet.

"Acorn Road is a narrow dirt 'camp' road," the release stated. "The crash occurred on a sharp curve in the roadway with minimal visibility and limited room for two vehicles to navigate the area."

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, deputies said.