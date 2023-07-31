One hospitalized after Windham motorcycle crash

The crash took place on Monday evening, officials say.

WINDHAM, Maine — One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles took place in Windham on Monday evening, police say.

The Windham Police Department said there's no indication the vehicles involved were speeding.

A Cumberland County dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine Gray Road is closed near Cook Road due to the crash.

That dispatcher said the road would be closed for an "extended amount of time."

Police said the person on the motorcycle was taken to Maine Medical Center. Their condition isn't known at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.