Police are searching for five missing people across Maine

Officials are asking anyone who have seen the missing people to contact them.

MAINE, Maine — Police agencies across Maine are still looking for five missing people as of Saturday.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 14-year-old Sophia Glass. Officials said she was lease seen Wednesday in the area of Belfast Augusta Road in Searsmont.

The Sheriff's Office said she was last seen wearing dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt and has a tattoo on her fingers.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

The Saco Police Department is looking for a mother and her son. 32-year-old Tania Mulanga and her 2-year-old son Martin Kakanda were last seen around midnight on Monday leaving a home near New County Road.

Police add Mulanga is not fluent in English and was last seen in a sleeveless sundress. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saco Police Department.

In Auburn, police there are looking to find 29-year-old Celeste Doghmi who was last heard from her family two years ago. Police say her family lives outside of the United States.

She was last seen in the Auburn area in July of 2021, according to police. She is described as standing at 5'2".

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Auburn Police.